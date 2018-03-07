Columbus pilot helps 2,000 kids discover flight

(WTVM) – A pilot, who is a Columbus native, has given more than 2,000 young people a free demonstration airplane ride in Oshkosh, WI.

The demonstration is part of the EAA “Young Eagles” program, which is aiming to introduce a new generation to the world of flight.

Among the 50,000 volunteers around the world, Kenneth Sines of Columbus is one of the pilots who has donated his time to the effort.

The names of the pilots and participants were included in the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display in the EAA AirVenture Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

