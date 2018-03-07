EXCLUSIVE: Marion Co. resident says escaped inmates drop shoes, clothes near home while on the loose

A Marion County resident says it was late last night when she saw two men walking on a dirt road near her family member’s home.

"It was scary," says Windy Taylor. “There were two guys walking down the road and they kind of looked suspicious.”

Taylor asked not to show her face on camera, but she says the pair seemed unusual since she had never seen them in her neighborhood before.

The next morning Taylor says she started looking around and saw their shoes. "They threw them in my driveway," Taylor says.

Taylor said she immediately called the Marion County Sheriff’s Office asking for deputies to meet her at the scene. She said a Muscogee County Sheriff deputy showed up.

“He asked me to describe them and I told him exactly what they were wearing. and He said ‘yeah, that's our guys," said Taylor.

Taylor allegedly saw 24-year-old Jeremiah Lockhart and 27-year-old Jonathan Browning just hours after officials say both, who are inmates at the Muscogee County Jail, escaped from the facility around 9 p.m. on March 6.

Officials say the two inmates escaped the jail through the Stockade area with help from one of the inmate's girlfriend.

Deputies say Lockhart's girlfriend, 30-year-old Jessica Swenson, helped the two escape and dropped them off at a residence in Marion County. Deputies arrested Swenson the next morning at her workplace on charges of two counts of aiding in the escape of Browning and Lockhart.

Lockhart was in jail on charges of simple battery and burglary, false imprisonment, and obstruction of an officer, while Browning was in for charges of violation of probation and criminal damage to property in the second-degree.

Both are now back in the jail. News Leader 9 will keep you updated on any possible charges stemming from this incident.

