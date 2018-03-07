Sneak peak of the Great Wolf Lodge opening in LaGrange

Lagrange, GA (WTVM) - Crews are making plenty of progress getting every part of the brand new Great Wolf Lodge of Georgia ready for families and fun seekers.

"Things are happening, a lot of stuff's coming in," said Keith Furnas, the resort's general manager. "It's getting very exciting."

Furnas guided News Leader 9 on a tour of the almost 500,000-square-foot resort, from the main lobby showcasing a massive fireplace, to several of the more than 450 plus guest rooms.

Furnas also showed our crews where the most anticipated attractions will be.

"We'll have a 93,000-square-foot water park," Furnas said, "plus a 40,000-square-foot indoor dry play area, which will have an indoor ropes course, rock-climbing walls, mini golf, an arcade."

The staff at Great Wolf Lodge Georgia said they're also premiering brand new concepts for both kids and adults visiting the resort, such as dining options catered for adults, and extra activities for their kids.

"[It's called] Camp Howl...a great area for kids to come in, to play and learn,” Furnas said. "It's an opportunity for Mom and Dad to maybe drop off the kids, so they can go have a little bit of alone time together, enjoy one of the restaurants."

Furnas also mentioned the impact this resort has already had and will have on Lagrange's economy, once the property opens to guests in late May.

"This is a $150-million project, and additionally, we'll be looking to hire over 600 pack members to join the team."

Resort staff also said this property will be their flagship for future resorts. They expect to build later in 2018, and as they expand to other parts of the country.

Great Wolf Lodge plans to hold its soft opening in mid-May, and plan to receive a full house of guests May 31st; only hotel guests will have access to the indoor water park.

