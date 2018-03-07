Former White House chief of staff visits Auburn University

A former White House Chief of Staff visited Auburn Wednesday.

Andrew Card spoke to students at Auburn University about leadership and what it means to be chief of staff.

The event was sponsored by Auburn’s Harbert College of Business.

Card was chief of staff under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2006 and was head of Bush’s White House Iraq Group. He also served as President George H. W. Bush’s deputy chief of staff from 1989 to 1992.

