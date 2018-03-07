Former White House chief of staff visits Auburn University

Columbus police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man during a fight in August 2017.More >>
Marion County resident Windy Taylor says it was late last night when she saw two men walking on a dirt road near her family member's home in Marion County.More >>
Brittany Davis had 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Greenville Patriots to a 73-52 win over the Marion County Eagles in the GHSA Class 1A-Public girls state championship game on Wednesday night at the Macon Centreplex.More >>
A nonprofit organization hosted a water purification series Wednesday night to teach women how to make water clean enough to drink if they are out in the wilderness.More >>
A former White House Chief of Staff visited Auburn Wednesday.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Benjamin Russell High School student Abby Brown had no idea what her fellow students and teachers had in mind as they began planning something big for her one day in late February.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
