GHSA Class 1A-Public girls state championship wrap-up

Brittany Davis had 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Greenville Patriots to a 73-52 win over the Marion County Eagles in the GHSA Class 1A-Public girls state championship game on Wednesday night at the Macon Centreplex.

The Patriots (28-2) opened the game on a 10-2 run and never looked back, opening a 43-26 lead at the half.

Toriunna Myers had 15 points to lead the Eagles (25-6).

The championship is the first ever for the girls basketball program at Greenville.

