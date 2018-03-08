Most Wanted: Most Wanted: Columbus police search for suspect in 2017 homicide on 51st St.

Marion County resident Windy Taylor says it was late last night when she saw two men walking on a dirt road near her family member’s home in Marion County.More >>
Marion County resident Windy Taylor says it was late last night when she saw two men walking on a dirt road near her family member’s home in Marion County.More >>
Columbus police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man during a fight in August 2017.More >>
Columbus police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man during a fight in August 2017.More >>
Brittany Davis had 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Greenville Patriots to a 73-52 win over the Marion County Eagles in the GHSA Class 1A-Public girls state championship game on Wednesday night at the Macon Centreplex.More >>
Brittany Davis had 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Greenville Patriots to a 73-52 win over the Marion County Eagles in the GHSA Class 1A-Public girls state championship game on Wednesday night at the Macon Centreplex.More >>
A nonprofit organization hosted a water purification series Wednesday night to teach women how to make water clean enough to drink if they are out in the wilderness.More >>
A nonprofit organization hosted a water purification series Wednesday night to teach women how to make water clean enough to drink if they are out in the wilderness.More >>
A former White House Chief of Staff visited Auburn Wednesday.More >>
A former White House Chief of Staff visited Auburn Wednesday.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>