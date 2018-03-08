Most Wanted: Most Wanted: Columbus police search for suspect in 2017 homicide on 51st St.

Columbus police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man during a fight in August 2017.

According to police, between 40 and 50 people saw the incident which happened on 51st Street near Veterans Parkway.

Cody Mathis was shot and later died at Midtown Medical Center.

If anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

