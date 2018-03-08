Phenix City mayor and religious leaders hold prayer breakfast

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe is joining forces with the Lee Russell Ministerial Association to invite city leaders to a hot breakfast and prayer.

This is the 5th year Mayor Lowe has hosted the event. In years past, over 200 people gathered in hopes for those involved to pray for protection for all public safety personnel, the Phenix City school system, unity, and peace for all Phenix City citizens, as well as wisdom and grace for all elected officials.

Mayor Lowe says they are trying to incorporate the foundation of what this country was built on and what makes this the most wonderful country to live in.

They are even asked to break off into groups praying for the future of the city.

A guest speaker, Reverend Lawrence Stephens, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Fort Mitchell, will also be part of the program.

The event will take place at the Idle Hour Park Community Center. Breakfast is at 7 a.m. and the program begins at 7:30 a.m.

