FIRST TO ALERT: Freezing temperatures expected again Friday & rain this weekend. Details here.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today is starting off cold with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s! Things stay cool through the afternoon with highs only in the mid 50s. But enjoy another sunny one! Tomorrow morning is expected to dip into the freezing zone once again but high pressure shuffles in warmer weather for the afternoon as we top out in the low 60s.

Clouds build in on Saturday with rain chances arriving late Saturday night. The bulk of the rain holds off until early Sunday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible, too. Rain chances decrease Sunday evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 60s but cooler air arrives Sunday night dropping temperatures once again. Next week morning lows will mostly be in the 30s with highs near 60. Sunshine remains in the forecast Monday through Friday next week, too.

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here.

