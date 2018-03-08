Former AU QB fined for public intoxication charge

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Former Auburn University quarterback Sean White has settled his public intoxication case in a Lee County court.

A judge ordered White to pay a fine and complete community service after he was charged with public intoxication in Auburn last September.

The 21-year-old was kicked off of Auburn's football team two days after his arrest.

According to court documents, White pleaded neither guilty nor not guilty to his charge.

He was ordered to pay a $217 fine as well as serve 20 hours of community service.

