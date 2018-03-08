Random drug searches to be conducted in Eufaula City Schools

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – Eufaula City Schools is partnering with the Eufaula Police Department to conduct random searches for drugs and other contraband.

The Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 unit from Easterling will assist with the searches.

“We appreciate the officers of the Eufaula Police Department and Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 unit for helping create a safe environment for students and staff,” Eufaula City Schools stated on its Facebook page.

The school system says that the safety of students and staff are the most important part of their jobs.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.