Troup County Sheriff's Office warning of IRS phone scam

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is warning of IRS telephone tax scams.

The sheriff’s office is reminding the public that the IRS will never do the following:

Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. Generally, the IRS will first mail a bill to any taxpayer who owes taxes.

Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have the taxpayer arrested for not paying.

Demand that taxes be paid without giving taxpayers the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Call you for an unexpected refund.

As always, never give out financial information to people you do not know over the phone.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.