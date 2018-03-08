Troup County Sheriff's Office warning of IRS phone scam - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Troup County Sheriff's Office warning of IRS phone scam

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is warning of IRS telephone tax scams.

The sheriff’s office is reminding the public that the IRS will never do the following:

  • Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. Generally, the IRS will first mail a bill to any taxpayer who owes taxes.
  • Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have the taxpayer arrested for not paying.
  • Demand that taxes be paid without giving taxpayers the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.
  • Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
  • Call you for an unexpected refund.

As always, never give out financial information to people you do not know over the phone. 

