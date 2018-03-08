Principal responds to rumor of a threat at Jordan High School

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Jordan High School’s principal contacted parents through a voice message following a rumor of a threat on social media Thursday morning.

“At this time we have determined there is no credible threat against our students, faculty or school,” Amy Wohler said, the principal of Jordan High School.

Wohler says a social media post referenced a rumor of a threat and was reported to the school’s office.

“Upon notification, we immediately conducted threat assessments led by local law enforcement,” Wohler said.

The assessments did not identify any credible sources of information related to the rumor, according to Wohler.

The school will continue to monitor the reported rumor in collaboration with law enforcement.

