5th grader suspended for bringing loaded gun to school in Columbus; parents voice concerns

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District has received a report of a fifth grader bringing a weapon to school.

According to the report, the incident occurred at Reese Road Leadership Academy at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A press release reportedly from Reese Road says the student brought a gun to the school.

A student indicated to school administrators that another student was in possession of the weapon. Administrators immediately conducted a follow-up investigation and notified law enforcement of the report.

Upon arriving at the school, law enforcement found the gun in the student's backpack. Police confirmed the gun was a loaded 9 mm.

The school then contacted the student’s legal guardians. The student has been charged with a felony possession of a weapon in a school safety zone.

Some parents say they were notified by the school and there are some that say they had no idea and had to call the school themselves. One mother says she feels like parents shouldn't be left in the dark during these situations.

"It made me very upset. I wanted to know why I didn't receive a phone call and why parents weren't notified. From what I understand, everything was done before school but I still think I should have been notified better than what they did," says Samantha Denham, a Reese Road Leadership Academy parent.

"I think the school should take the necessary steps to make sure students aren't carrying any weapons with them," says Mitesh Gajjar.

The student has been suspended from the campus and will face further disciplinary action pending a tribunal hearing.

The school district released the following statement:

"Our primary concern is to secure and maintain a safe environment for all of our students and employees. We encourage parents, students, and personnel to remain vigilant in reporting incidences of this nature to administrators and law enforcement as we continue to carefully monitor each potential threat to our schools. We will continue to work in cooperation with our local law enforcement to determine the best course of action to ensure the safety of all students and personnel is maintained at the highest standard."

