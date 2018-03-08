5th grader suspended for bringing loaded gun to school in Columbus; parents voice concerns

Muscogee County School District Transportation Director Herbert Hill says the district is hiring.More >>
Republican State Senator Josh McKoon formally qualifies for Georgia Secretary of State and celebrated his entry into the race at the Georgia State Capitol Thursday.More >>
The No. 14 Chattahoochee Valley Pirates opened ACCC conference play with a doubleheader sweep of the Wallace-Dothan Governors on Thursday at Howard Lake Field, winning game one 4-0 and taking the nightcap 9-0.More >>
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department has arrested several individuals after executing 41 warrants.More >>
Defense attorneys for Carlton Gary, also called the ‘Stocking Strangler’ in Columbus are requesting Georgia’s Board of Pardons and Paroles to grant him clemency.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first alcoholic drink.More >>
The Sumter Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old woman and accused her of striking a child in the face at an elementary school.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
