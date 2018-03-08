5th grader suspended for bringing weapon to school in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District has received a report of a fifth grader bringing a weapon to school.

According to the report, the incident occurred at Reese Road Leadership Academy at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A press release reportedly from Reese Road says the student brought a gun to the school.

A student indicated to school administrators that another student was in possession of the weapon. Administrators immediately conducted a follow-up investigation and notified law enforcement of the report.

The school then contacted the student’s legal guardians. The student has been charged with a felony possession of a weapon in a school safety zone.

He has been suspended from the campus and will face further disciplinary action pending a tribunal hearing.

The school district released the following statement:

"Our primary concern is to secure and maintain a safe environment for all of our students and employees. We encourage parents, students, and personnel to remain vigilant in reporting incidences of this nature to administrators and law enforcement as we continue to carefully monitor each potential threat to our schools. We will continue to work in cooperation with our local law enforcement to determine the best course of action to ensure the safety of all students and personnel is maintained at the highest standard."

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.