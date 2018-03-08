Man charged with burglary, causing $9K worth of damage at a Columbus church

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested a man on Wednesday for burglarizing a church on Benning Drive.

On Feb. 9, police were called to Faithful Missionary Baptist Church regarding a burglary.

James Mathis, 59, was arrested for entering the church and allegedly causing $9,000 worth of damage to the ceiling and ductwork for the furnace, according to a police report.

Mathis was charged with burglary forced entry.

