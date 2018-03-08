Verdict reached in 2015 Ski Lodge Apt. murder trial in Opelika

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The man accused of shooting and killing a 26-year-old at an Opelika apartment has been found guilty of murder.

Cordera Calloway was found guilty of killing Cordera Johnson in May 2015 at the Ski Lodge Apartments.

The jury deliberated 30 minutes before reaching a verdict Thursday morning.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.