Verdict reached in 2015 Ski Lodge Apt. murder trial in Opelika

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The man accused of shooting and killing a 26-year-old at an Opelika apartment has been found guilty of murder. 

Cordera Calloway was found guilty of killing Cordera Johnson in May 2015 at the Ski Lodge Apartments. 

The jury deliberated 30 minutes before reaching a verdict Thursday morning. 

