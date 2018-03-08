Phenix City man sentenced to prison for mail fraud

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A Phenix City man, who was convicted in 2017 on 22 counts of mail fraud, has now been sentenced to prison.

William Gosha, also known as Boo Boo, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after his Nov. 2017 conviction.

Gosha was convicted on 22 counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud, and 25 counts of aggravated identity theft on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

In addition to his 30 years in prison, Gosha was also ordered to serve 3 years of supervised release and pay restitution in the amount of $9,052,049.

Before Gosha was sentenced, 30 if his co-conspirators were also sentenced including Keisha Lanier, who received 15 years and Tracy Mitchell, who received over 13 years.

