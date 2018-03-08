Thomas St. murder suspect pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – 39-year-old Travis Thomas plead not guilty to a murder charge after the shooting death of Darnell Jackson on Thomas St.

Investigators said when police arrived at the scene, they saw a large crowd in front of a home on Thomas St. Jackson's body was lying on the ground next to a white vehicle and suffering from a gun-shot wound.

Investigators say it appeared to be some type of cookout or party going on across the street from the home of Jackson.



One witness was Jackson's brother, who was visiting him at the time and gave a clear description of Thomas.

The brother said he was walking back and forth from the cookout and his brother's home.



While standing in the yard a neighbor walked up and asked if Jackson was home, the brother answered, "yes."

Then, Thomas allegedly asked the neighbor to tell Jackson to come outside where he robbed Jackson of $100 and 2 cell phones.

The Brother said he saw Thomas holding a gun behind his back and witnessed Thomas shoot Jackson one time where he fell to the ground.

The case has been moved to superior court.

