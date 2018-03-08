Columbus pitbull rescued from abusive owner; finds fur-ever home - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus pitbull rescued from abusive owner; finds fur-ever home

Before and after picture of Camo the Pitbull (Source: SOS) Before and after picture of Camo the Pitbull (Source: SOS)
(Source: SOS) (Source: SOS)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A chained and abused dog from Columbus, Georgia has a bright future thanks to animal advocates.

Local activists from Animal SOS and Chain Free Dogs rescued a severely neglected pitbull dog found chained and starving in a front yard in Columbus.

Supporters of In Defense of Animals flooded the presiding judge with 9,000 letters calling for the dog, named Camo, to be released from his abuser.

Camo had his day in court Wednesday with Judge Joyner ruling to surrender him from his owner. Camo has now been rehomed with a loving family.

“We are elated that Camo has been permanently freed from his chains,” said Marilyn Kroplick M.D. President of In Defense of Animals. “Chained dogs face a miserable existence and we urge everyone to bring your dogs inside where they belong. We call on Mayor Tomlinson and Columbus City Council to update the dog chaining ordinance and end this horrific animal suffering once and for all.”

Calls began pouring into Columbus Animal Control in response to the deplorable photo and story shared to the group’s social media. Chain Free Dogs Columbus shared the documentation of Camo’s pitiful state to Animal Control and another local group, Animal SOS.

“Camo was quickly adopted by an amazing family,” said Becky Carter of Animal SOS, based in Columbus, Georgia. “He still needs medical care for his tumor and heartworms which we are going to help cover. We will continue to care for this very deserving dog.”

Click here for more information on Chain Free Dogs Columbus.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.

