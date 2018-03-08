Phenix City hosts a "Mayors Unity Prayer Breakfast"

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Residents in Phenix City got a little more than sausage and eggs this morning. At least those at the 5th annual "Mayors Unity in Prayer breakfast."

It was an event geared toward promoting unity throughout the city.

Mayor Eddie Lowe, along with the Lee Russell Ministerial Association, invited city leaders to enjoy a hot breakfast.

Also included, was a prayer of protection for the Phenix City school system and public safety personnel.

