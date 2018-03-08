Prayer vigil planned for restaurant owner killed in East AL shooting

HURTSBORO, AL (WTVM) – A vigil will be held for the long-time restaurant owner who was shot and killed in East Alabama Wednesday morning.

Donald Hughes was the owner of City Grill located at 531 Main Street in Hurtsboro, AL.

Rev. Thornton of St. Paul AME said in a statement, "It's hard pressed on my heart to lead our community in the Prayer ofReconciliationn, that even through this calamity, there is yet blessed assurance in the power of fervently praying people unto the Almighty God."

The prayer vigil will be on Friday, March 9 at 5 p.m.CDT at St. Paul AME Church located at 3 Highway 51 North.

Religious and civic leaders will be praying for the restoration of community, families and personal relationships within the town of about 600 residents, Rev. Thornton said.

