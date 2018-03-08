MCSD board member decides to seek re-election

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A school board member for Muscogee County School District, who previously said he would not seek re-election, has decided to run for the board after a sudden change of heart.

Frank Myers announced in a Facebook Live post on Thursday, March 28, that after several requests for him to run again, he had changed his mind in favor of the requests.

“I really had decided I did not want to run, but then I thought about the stakes that are involved in this race,” Myers said in the live video.

Myers mentioned several issues surrounding the current school system and issues regarding enhancing student’s learning abilities in the district were reasons for the unexpected announcement.

In the video, Myers said, “The majority of third graders cannot read at grade level. We necessarily know that 90% of those children are going to end up on public assistance or in prison. We know that now and we’re not doing anything about it, again, we can do better.”

Myers previously made a joint announcement with John Thomas back in January that he would not be seeking re-election.

You can watch the full Facebook Live video made by Frank Myers here:

