Sen. Josh McKoon celebrates formally qualifying for GA Secretary of State

Republican State Senator Josh McKoon formally qualifies for Georgia Secretary of State and celebrated his entry into the race at the Georgia State Capitol Thursday.

Supporters met at the south steps of the Capitol at noon. Mckoon was introduced to attendees by his wife.

He explained how his background and experience has prepared him for office. McKoon assured guests that he is ready to walk in and perform the jobs of secretary of state.

McKoon, is a Columbus native and has served in the State Senate since 2011. After his first election, he focused his efforts on furthering government transparency and accountability, which included ethics reform, as well as more transparency through the legislative committee process.

McKoon initially announced his run for Georgia Secretary of State in July 2017.

In addition to being a Senator, Mckoon is a small business owner and an attorney with an extensive background in election law.

