LaGrange College hosting West GA Choral Arts Festival

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The West Georgia Choral Arts Festival will feature several choral groups at LaGrange College.

Each chorus will perform two individual selections and then all 250 voices will join for a concert under the direction of Dt. Michelle Herring-Folta, who is the assistant professor of Choral/General Music Education at Columbus State University.

The concert is underwritten by the Choral Society of West Georgia and will be held on March 10 at 4 p.m. at the Callaway Auditorium at LaGrange College.

The following concert will feature the following groups:

  • Choral Society of West Georgia
  • Phi Mu Alpha Men’s Ensemble of Columbus State University
  • Faithful Hearts Women’s Ensemble
  • LaFayette Christian High School Chorale
  • LaGrange College Chamber Choir
  • MasterWorks Chorale of Newnan, GA
  • Voices of the Valley Community Children’s Chorus of Columbus, GA

