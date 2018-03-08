LaGrange College hosting West GA Choral Arts Festival

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The West Georgia Choral Arts Festival will feature several choral groups at LaGrange College.

Each chorus will perform two individual selections and then all 250 voices will join for a concert under the direction of Dt. Michelle Herring-Folta, who is the assistant professor of Choral/General Music Education at Columbus State University.

The concert is underwritten by the Choral Society of West Georgia and will be held on March 10 at 4 p.m. at the Callaway Auditorium at LaGrange College.

The following concert will feature the following groups:

Choral Society of West Georgia

Phi Mu Alpha Men’s Ensemble of Columbus State University

Faithful Hearts Women’s Ensemble

LaFayette Christian High School Chorale

LaGrange College Chamber Choir

MasterWorks Chorale of Newnan, GA

Voices of the Valley Community Children’s Chorus of Columbus, GA

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.