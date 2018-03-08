EXCLUSIVE: Mother of 1-year-old killed in Phenix City wants justice for daughter

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A Phenix City father is being accused of killing his one-year-old daughter in late February.

Cataleya Brooks died at a home on Sommerset Drive. The mother of the young girl speaking out wants justice in this case.

Adrianna Omondi, says she was out of the country working when she got the phone call from her husband her one-year-old daughter was dead.

“Time stopped, everything just paused, my heart dropped…. It sunk right to the bottom of my stomach," Omondi told News Leader 9's Parker Branton.

Omondi says the husband claims he went to check on Cataleya Brooks and found she wasn’t breathing, called 911 and paramedics arrived, then saying the baby was not alive.

‘Would you have ever thought your husband would’ve been charged with something like this?' Branton asked Omandi.

“No," Omandi replied.

Days after the young girl passed away, a state autopsy revealed the death was caused by blunt force trauma, which led to the arrest of the child's father and Omondi’s husband, 26-year-old Sha'Quel Brooks.

On Thursday, the mother is seeing her daughter’s body for the first time since the death and is trying to piece together what exactly happened.

“I really don’t know the full story since I was not there, but I want the truth, I want my daughter to get justice," Omandi said. "There’s no reason in this world for somebody to hit a baby.”

Omandi says she's had little communication with her husband since the death.

“There’s no reason in this world for somebody to hit a baby," Omandi said.

Phenix City Police say the case is still under investigation and the father could face more charges.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.