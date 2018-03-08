EXCLUSIVE: Mother of 1-year-old killed in Phenix City wants justice for daughter

A New England Patriots’ wide receiver visited a school in LaGrange Thursday to promote literacy.More >>
A New England Patriots’ wide receiver visited a school in LaGrange Thursday to promote literacy.More >>
Defense attorneys for Carlton Gary, also called the ‘Stocking Strangler’ in Columbus are requesting Georgia’s Board of Pardons and Paroles to grant him clemency.More >>
Defense attorneys for Carlton Gary, also called the ‘Stocking Strangler’ in Columbus are requesting Georgia’s Board of Pardons and Paroles to grant him clemency.More >>
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department has arrested several individuals after executing 41 warrants.More >>
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department has arrested several individuals after executing 41 warrants.More >>
A 14-year-old high school student in Lee County was arrested after making comments about shooting a weapon while on school property.More >>
A 14-year-old high school student in Lee County was arrested after making comments about shooting a weapon while on school property.More >>
NeighborWorks Columbus held a tour Thursday for the public to view its new assistant type homes for veterans in the Beallwood community.More >>
NeighborWorks Columbus held a tour Thursday for the public to view its new assistant type homes for veterans in the Beallwood community.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The South Korean delegation was at the White House to tell officials about the country's recent talks with North Korea.More >>
The South Korean delegation was at the White House to tell officials about the country's recent talks with North Korea.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
A Facebook post documenting a classic 42-year-old message in the bottle from the Upstate is going viral.More >>
A Facebook post documenting a classic 42-year-old message in the bottle from the Upstate is going viral.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
A Huffman High School student is in custody in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington inside the east Birmingham school. Police have not identified the student but issued this statement Thursday morning: "Detectives of the Birmingham Police Department have been working through the night reviewing evidence, video and statements on the tragic incident that took place at Huffman High School yesterday.More >>
A Huffman High School student is in custody in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington inside the east Birmingham school. Police have not identified the student but issued this statement Thursday morning: "Detectives of the Birmingham Police Department have been working through the night reviewing evidence, video and statements on the tragic incident that took place at Huffman High School yesterday.More >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first alcoholic drink.More >>
Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first alcoholic drink.More >>