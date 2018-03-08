NeighborWorks gives tour of new homes for senior veterans in Beallwood area

NeighborWorks Columbus held a tour Thursday for the public to view its new assistant type homes for veterans in the Beallwood community.

The newly built homes are only for veterans and NeighborWorks is also trying to make revitalizations to the Beallwood area. Thursday’s tour highlights the dramatic improvement after years of rebuilding in the area.

The change allows senior citizens along with senior veterans an opportunity to live in better conditions.

Sandra West is a resident of the area and is living in a home provided by NeighborWorks.

“It means a lot. It gives me a nice place to live and one thing that I can afford. I’m just grateful for it,” says West.

The new homes have between one and two bedrooms and fenced backyards. There is an application process for the homes.

