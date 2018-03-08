NFL player visits school in LaGrange to promote youth literacy

A New England Patriots’ wide receiver visited a school in LaGrange Thursday to promote literacy.

Malcolm Mitchell greeted kids at Callaway Elementary School as part of his foundation, ‘Read with Malcolm.’ The foundation is leading the charge to change the face of youth literacy. The initiative was founded in 2015.

The former UGA player brought nearly 1,000 copies of his latest children’s book titled, “The Magician’s Hat.”

"Reading became essential to motivate kids to read and to help kids to understand the importance of reading. I went from someone who didn't communicate effectively or have elite critical thinking skills to someone who was able to adjust," says Mitchell.

The goal of Read with Malcolm is to introduce book ownership to student’s in households where reading is not a priority and to improve literacy in schools with below grade-level reading skills.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.