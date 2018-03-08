Chambers Co. Sheriff's Dept. makes 30 arrests on outstanding warrants

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department has arrested several individuals after executing 41 warrants.

Within the last three months, and primarily within the last eight days, 30 people were arrested on warrants that range from felony marijuana trafficking to failure to appear warrants for traffic violations.

Deputies have located over four pounds of marijuana, 100 grams of methamphetamine, and small amounts of cocaine and prescription pills. A firearm with the serial number removed was and other personal weapons were also located on the suspects that were arrested.

See arrests from the last eight days below:

Betty Teel, 46, of Valley - Failure to Appear, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

- Failure to Appear, unlawful possession of a controlled substance Sidney Johnson, 42, of Fort Mitchell - Failure to appear, improper tag, driving suspended

- Failure to appear, improper tag, driving suspended David Tillis, 57, of Wadley - Probation violation

- Probation violation Robert Johns, 27, of Lanett - Failure to pay, theft of property

- Failure to pay, theft of property John Askew, 36, of Lanett - Probation violation

- Probation violation Hannah McDaniel, 28, of Valley - Grand Jury indictment, unlawful distribution of controlled substance

- Grand Jury indictment, unlawful distribution of controlled substance Latasha Preston, 48, of College Park, GA - Trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

- Trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance David Jones, 33, of Jonesboro, GA - Trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

- Trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance Jeffery Duncan, 29, of Brighton - Sex Offender Registry Notification Act x2 Sex Abuse of a child less than 12 years of age

- Sex Offender Registry Notification Act x2 Sex Abuse of a child less than 12 years of age Marvin Walker, 26, of Lanett - Failure to appear, Move Over Law

- Failure to appear, Move Over Law James Norred, 50, of Roanoke - Unlawful possession of controlled substance

- Unlawful possession of controlled substance Cedric Ricks, 53, of Opelika - Fugitive from justice

- Fugitive from justice Kenneth Cooper, 49, of Valley - x4 Court order

- x4 Court order Travis Crumedy, 26, of Atlanta, GA - Possession of marijuana

- Possession of marijuana Brandon Casey, 35, Slidell, LA - Alteration of manufacturers numbers of a firearm pistol without a permit, possession of brass knuckles, possession of drug paraphernalia

- Alteration of manufacturers numbers of a firearm pistol without a permit, possession of brass knuckles, possession of drug paraphernalia Matthew Vo, 35, of Atlanta - Unlawful possession of controlled substance (Meth), possession of drug paraphernalia

- Unlawful possession of controlled substance (Meth), possession of drug paraphernalia James Norred, 50, of Roanoke - possession of marijuana

- possession of marijuana Jerome Ballard, 37, of Lanett - Failure to pay, domestic violence

- Failure to pay, domestic violence Micah Miles, 24, of Five Points - Possession of marijuana

- Possession of marijuana Willis Quick, 45, of Greer, SC - Possession of marijuana

- Possession of marijuana Laura Marchman, 25, of Valley - Probation violation

- Probation violation Jim Woodard, 48, of Lafayette - Sex abuse child less than 12 years old x10

- Sex abuse child less than 12 years old x10 Gregory Potts, 56, of Lanett - Unlawful distributing control substance

- Unlawful distributing control substance Michael Marable, 27, of Lanett - Failure to appear, driving while suspended

- Failure to appear, driving while suspended Trenedy Turner, 44, of Lanett - Probation violation, failure to pay, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

- Probation violation, failure to pay, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument Kevin Lashley, 18, of Lafayette - Failure to appear, operating vehicle without insurance

- Failure to appear, operating vehicle without insurance Key Pruitt, 30, of Lanett - Failure to pay child support x3

- Failure to pay child support x3 Robert Threadgill, 36, Valley - Sex Offender Registration Notification Act

- Sex Offender Registration Notification Act Mallory Pike, 31, of Lanett - Failure to pay-speed

- Failure to pay-speed Joseph Floyd, 37, of Lanett -Theft of property

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.