Attorneys for 'Stocking Strangler' Carlton Gary request clemency in 30-page petition

Defense attorneys for Carlton Gary, also called the ‘Stocking Strangler’ in Columbus are requesting Georgia’s Board of Pardons and Paroles to grant him clemency.

The board recently made the 30-page petition public, which details evidence and testimonies during trials and hearings.

Gary was convicted in the 1977 deaths of three elderly women in Columbus. Prosecutors say the 67-year-old also attacked others in Columbus around that time. Most of the victims were choked with stockings and seven of them died.

The Board of Pardons and Paroles is set to meet March 14, the day before Gary is scheduled to be executed. If Gary’s stay is denied, he would be the first inmate executed in Georgia this year.

See the full 30-page petition below:

