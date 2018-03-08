MCSD looks to hire qualified school bus drivers

The Muscogee County School District Transportation Director Herbert Hill says the district is hiring.

The district is low 20 drivers and is looking for qualified applicants.

“There are certain qualifications you would need," says Herbert Hill, the school district's transportation director. “We have a little over 200 drivers right now.”

Hill says an applicant must be cleared of a background check and at the minimum must have a Class B commercial driver's license permit. Hill says the district is also working on an exclusive program for applicants who still need the training to get their permits.

Beyond knowledge, Hill says you must have the temperament to deal with students and with some of the challenges on the school bus.

One of those challenges includes knowing protocol when an accident occurs. In 2018, there have been at least four reported incidents involving Muscogee County School District buses. Three were accidents.

“We have a protocol in case of accidents," says Hill. "The first most important thing is to make sure all the students are okay.”

Luckily there were no injuries in any of this year’s incidents. Hill says even in high-pressure situations, he believes the district bus drivers both excel in their positions and enjoy what they do.

“They’re really dedicated to the mission, and the mission being the students here in the Columbus community," says Hill.

You can apply to be a bus driver by visiting the district's website here.

