Columbus police searching for witness in shooting on Floyd Road

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The  Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness to a shooting incident. 

The shooting happened Friday, Feb. 9 at around 8 p.m. at Lucky Food Mart on Floyd Road.

If anyone can assist in identifying the witness, please contact the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400.

