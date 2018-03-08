Columbus police searching for witness in shooting on Floyd Road

The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness to a shooting incident.

The shooting happened Friday, Feb. 9 at around 8 p.m. at Lucky Food Mart on Floyd Road.

If anyone can assist in identifying the witness, please contact the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400.

