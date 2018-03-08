UPDATE: CPD identifies witness Floyd Road shooting - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: CPD identifies witness Floyd Road shooting

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The  Columbus Police Department has identified a witness to a shooting incident that happened on Friday, Feb. 9. 

The shooting happened at Lucky Food Mart on Floyd Road.

Police say that publicizing the pictures contributed greatly to their investigation. 

