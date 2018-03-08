Chattahoochee Valley Pirates sweep doubleheader in ACCC conference opener

Casey Cobb records one of his 11 strikeouts in CVCC’s 4-0 win over Wallace-Dothan on Saturday (source: Dave Platta/WTVM)

The No. 14 Chattahoochee Valley Pirates opened ACCC conference play with a doubleheader sweep of the Wallace-Dothan Governors on Thursday at Howard Lake Field, winning game one 4-0 and taking the nightcap 9-0.

Pirate pitching dominated all day long. Casey Cobb threw a 4-hit shutout in the opener while striking out 11. Cole Ganopulos and Hunter Phillips combined on a 2-hit shutout in the second game.

Rankin Woley had a big afternoon, going 5-for-7 in the two games with a homer, three RBI, and three runs scored. Jason Rooks was 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI.

CVCC moves to 16-4 on the season, a perfect 2-0 in ACCC South play. They play a doubleheader versus the Governors in Dothan on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. EST.

