MCSD reinforces extra safety precautions

Extra safety precautions are being reinforced by the Muscogee County School District as a whole after incidents like the one at Reese Road Elementary continues to happen.

Due to all of the recent gun violence and threats seen across campuses, the district is coordinating with state law on safety plans.

This requires a safety plan for each school led by a team meeting each month conducting threat assessments, acts of civil disturbances, armed intruders, or hostage situations.

In addition, they are reinforcing the formal visitor check-in and check-out policies. All visitors must check in at the front office to gain entry by showing a valid driver’s license or ID.

If you need to gain entry to other areas of the school, the visitor must indicate their destination in the school and stay in that area permitted only.

The district is encouraging all parents, students, and employees to remain aware of their weapons policy and report any threats, or even possible threats.

