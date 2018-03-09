FIRST TO ALERT: Tracking a weekend rain & storm chance. Timing details here.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's another cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s but sunny skies will warm us into the low 60s this afternoon. Going into the weekend we'll see an increase in clouds and rain.

Expect a few isolated showers late Saturday evening but staying mostly dry through the day. Rain coverage increases west to east through the night Saturday into Sunday. We'll wake up to widespread rain with a few thunderstorms on Sunday morning. The rain continues through lunch but should start to move out Sunday afternoon. No severe weather risk as this time but we could see a few stronger storms with heavy downpours giving us an inch of rain.

Highs this weekend will be near 70 with cooler air moving in behind the rain. Temperatures will drop below average all next week. Highs look to stay near 60 through Thursday with morning lows in the 30s Tuesday through Friday morning.

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here. It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.