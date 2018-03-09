Phenix City police searching for missing man - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Phenix City Police Department) (Source: Phenix City Police Department)
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

Phenix City police need your help in finding a missing man.

Christopher Timmons was last seen a week ago by his girlfriend.

According to investigators, Timmons is driving a 1999 dark green Olds Cutlass with an Alabama tag.

If you have information or know where he can be found, please call Phenix City police.

