Davis Broadcasting hosts its 16th annual women's empowerment luncheon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Davis broadcasting is hosting its16th annual Women’s Empowerment luncheon Friday at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

This comes just in time as March is women’s history month.

Women of all ages gathered to celebrate women’s empowerment and the impact of women to the society and community

Over the years, Davis Broadcasting has had keynote speakers such as Lynn Whitfield, Tina Knowles, and Vivica Fox come and share powerful stories giving women confidence and encouragement to being successful in life.

This year is no different, Judge Lynn Toler is this year’s speaker from the popular shows Divorce Court and Marriage Boot Camp.

This year’s theme is "women back to business...reclaiming your time."

That could mean spending more time with family, improving your health, or even starting that business, you’ve wanted. It’s all simply doing the things women have always wanted to do.

