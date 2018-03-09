Columbus police looking for owners of recovered property

Columbus police have recovered stolen property and are searching for the owners so it can be returned.

According to police, the items would have been stolen prior to Feb. 15.

To claim the property, you will need to have either a police report backing up the claim or a different proof of purchase.

You can either message the CPD Financial Crimes Unit on Facebook or contact Det. Truitt at (706) 225-4344.

