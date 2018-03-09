Opelika police investigating armed robbery at Game Stop

An armed robbery occurred Thursday evening at the Game Stop on Tigertown Pkwy. in Opelika.

The suspect entered the store around 8:40 p.m.

According to the clerk, the suspect demanded money from the cash register. After receiving the money, the suspect left the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a 5’8” black male last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black athletic pants.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call OPD’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

