CPD arrests couple on 137 charges; recovers $86K worth of property

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have arrested a couple and on 137 charges including identity theft and burglary.

After several months of investigating, police arrested Cortez Porter and Amanda Burse.

Police also recovered more than $86,000 worth of stolen property.

Porter was charged with the following: 

  • Entering an auto
  • Multiple thefts by taking of a motor vehicle
  • Several financial transaction card thefts, and frauds
  • Theft by deceptions
  • Theft by receiving stolen property
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Several counts of burglary

Burse was charged with the following offenses:

  • Multiple counts of entering an auto
  • Several counts of financial transaction card fraud and theft
  • Identity fraud
  • Theft by receiving stolen property
  • Criminal trespass burglary
  • Theft by deception

Both suspects were taken to the Muscogee County Jail. 

