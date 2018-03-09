CPD arrests couple on 137 charges; recovers $86K worth of property

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have arrested a couple and on 137 charges including identity theft and burglary.

After several months of investigating, police arrested Cortez Porter and Amanda Burse.

Police also recovered more than $86,000 worth of stolen property.

Porter was charged with the following:

Entering an auto

Multiple thefts by taking of a motor vehicle

Several financial transaction card thefts, and frauds

Theft by deceptions

Theft by receiving stolen property

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of marijuana

Several counts of burglary

Burse was charged with the following offenses:

Multiple counts of entering an auto

Several counts of financial transaction card fraud and theft

Identity fraud

Theft by receiving stolen property

Criminal trespass burglary

Theft by deception

Both suspects were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

