Funeral arrangements announced for restaurant owner shot and killed in Hurtsboro, AL

HURTSBORO, AL (WTVM) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the beloved restaurant owner shot and killed in East Alabama.

The funeral for 69-year-old Donnie Hughes will be on Monday, March 12.

It will take place at the Hurtsboro United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. CDT.

Hughes was killed at his restaurant, City Grill, on Wednesday, March 7.

Walter Thomas, 64, is accused of killing Hughes after allegedly firing several rounds in the restaurant and injuring three others.

