New senior assisted living facility coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new senior living facility will soon call Columbus home.

Oaks at Grove Park is being built in North Columbus on more than five acres off Whitesville Road in the Grove Park area.

It will be home to 100 seniors and will bring more than 60 jobs to the city.

This community will offer a Media Room, Medical services, housekeeping and much more.

“Oak Senior Living and our family is really excited to bring our senior assistant living to Columbus, and to we are excited to bring services to our seniors in this market,” said Alex Salabarria, CEO of Oaks at Grove Park.

The facility is expected to be finished in the spring of 2019.

