Auburn man arrested for theft, car burglary

A man from Auburn has been arrested on outstanding warrants related to theft.

Antoinne Holley, 27, is charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.

On Feb. 22, a victim reported to police that someone unlawfully their car while it was parked in a parking deck in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue and stole sunglasses and cash totaling over $300.

An investigation into the incident resulted in Holley being developed as a suspect. He was captured on video surveillance pulling on several door handles of vehicles parked in the area.

Detectives determined he was responsible for unlawfully entering the victim’s car and taking the property. Holley turned himself in at the Auburn Police Division/Auburn University precinct and was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $4,000 bond.

