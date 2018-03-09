St. Anne-Pacelli announces new athletic director

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has announced its new Athletic Director.

Corry Black, St. Anne-Pacelli’s assistant athletic director and head Vikings basketball coach has been promoted to the position effective June 1. He began working at St. Anne-Pacelli in 2016.

The school’s current athletic director, Buster Connally, is resigning after nine years to spend more time with his family.

During his career, he has served as the assistant basketball coach at Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Columbus State University, and Southern Union State Community College.

“We wish Coach Connally all the best and appreciate his efforts to make a positive impact on the student-athletes here,” St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School President and High School Principal Ronie Collins said. “Corry Black is an outstanding coach – on and off the court – and we are excited about what the future holds for our St. Anne-Pacelli student-athletes under his leadership.”



He will remain the head basketball coach in his new role at St. Anne-Pacelli.

