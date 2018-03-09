St. Anne-Pacelli announces new athletic director

A suspect in a shooting death that happened at a convenience store on Floyd Road in Columbus has been arrested.More >>
A suspect in a shooting death that happened at a convenience store on Floyd Road in Columbus has been arrested.More >>
Health officials say if anyone is exposed to lead, it can enter their bodies and have dangerous effects.More >>
Health officials say if anyone is exposed to lead, it can enter their bodies and have dangerous effects.More >>
A man from Auburn has been arrested on outstanding warrants related to theft.More >>
A man from Auburn has been arrested on outstanding warrants related to theft.More >>
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department has arrested several individuals after executing 41 warrants.More >>
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department has arrested several individuals after executing 41 warrants.More >>
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has announced its new Athletic Director.More >>
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has announced its new Athletic Director.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Melissa Blank is accused of grabbing a 5-year-old student by her neck during class at Brusly Elementary School on February 7. Now, the girl's parents have given some insight into what happened.More >>
Melissa Blank is accused of grabbing a 5-year-old student by her neck during class at Brusly Elementary School on February 7. Now, the girl's parents have given some insight into what happened.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Michael Jerome Barber, 17, is facing manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol in the killing of Courtlin ArringtonMore >>
Michael Jerome Barber, 17, is facing manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol in the killing of Courtlin ArringtonMore >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
Authorities seized a cache of weapons and drugs including 200,00 pounds of methamphetamine, 138 pounds of heroin and 554 pounds of marijuana.More >>
Authorities seized a cache of weapons and drugs including 200,00 pounds of methamphetamine, 138 pounds of heroin and 554 pounds of marijuana.More >>