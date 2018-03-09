Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teen.

Demarqueia Brantley, 16, was last seen Feb. 15 on Bunchie Street.

Brantley is 5'8" and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Brantley's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

