Health officials warn of harmful effects of lead poisoning

Health officials say if anyone is exposed to lead, it can enter their bodies and have dangerous effects.

Lead poisoning occurs after excessively breathing or swallowing a substance with lead in it, such as paint, dust, water, or food. Lead can damage almost every organ system and causes long-term harm in adults to include high blood pressure and kidney damage.

In children, too much lead in the body can cause lasting problems with growth and development.

“For children, it affects the central nervous system as well as the kidneys and the cardiovascular system. Sometimes in children, there won’t even be symptoms,” says Lead Specialist Brittany Holt.

Even though many people have toxic levels of lead in their bodies, there is much that can be done to prevent and treat it.

