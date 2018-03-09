Suspect arrested in shooting death at Lucky Food Mart on Floyd Rd.

A former civilian communication officer of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and faces drug-related charges.More >>
The new Academy Sports and Outdoors that will soon open in Columbus is looking to fill nearly 30 positions.More >>
A suspect in a shooting death that happened at a convenience store on Floyd Road in Columbus has been arrested.More >>
Health officials say if anyone is exposed to lead, it can enter their bodies and have dangerous effects.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
A single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes to traffic on I-26 near Four Holes Rd.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
