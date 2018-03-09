Suspect arrested in shooting death at Lucky Food Mart on Floyd Rd.

A suspect in a shooting death that happened at a convenience store on Floyd Road in Columbus has been arrested.

The shooting happened at in the parking lot of Lucky Food Mart on Feb. 9.

Tommy Toombs, 19, was arrested Friday is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt armed robbery in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.