Academy Sports hiring for Columbus location

The new Academy Sports and Outdoors that will soon open in Columbus is looking to fill nearly 30 positions.

The store is still being built in the 6700 block of Whittlesey Boulevard next to North Highland Church. Construction on the store is set to be complete in June.

Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

To view the store’s job listing, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.