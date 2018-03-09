'Divorce Court' Judge Lynn Toler discusses successful relationships

David Broadcasting's 16th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon keynote speaker, Judge Lynn Toler, knows a thing about relationships and what makes them successful.

As a married woman of 28 years and mother of one son and four stepsons, she said during a one on one interview on News Leader 9 onFox 54 that social media has become a huge problem for break-ups among today’s couples.

“Social media allows us to do so many bad things so easily. You used to have to leave your house to cheat, but now you can cheat sitting right next to your partner because of the accessibility of it. I think couples have to have rules about social media and we have to talk about what the rules are,” said Toler.

Talking about what types of pictures you should or should not like on Facebook is one example Toler offered during the conversation as a rule that couples can set in place.

Social media-related problems are so prevalent in the real-life cases she hears on “Divorce Court” that she sometimes asks her producers to find her a case that’s not centered around the internet.

Another relationship dynamic Toler has strong views on is why women especially should not agree to live with a partner before marriage. Toler added, “What happens is women get installed in the household doing all the duties, but they never end up getting married.” "Even if they do get married after ‘shacking up’, studies have shown it increases the likelihood of divorces, according to Toler.

Interestingly, Toler stressed that she never cooked for husband while dating because she wanted him to know he had to come after her because she wasn’t going to make it easy for him.

You can catch "Divorce Court" with Judge Toler weekdays at 5p/4c on News Leader 9 on Fox 54.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.