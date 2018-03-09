2 injured in shooting in Auburn Mall parking lot

Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.

According to police, the incident may not have been random and may have involved the two people that were injured. Police do not believe there is an active threat at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting and searching for a suspect.

A suspect in his 20s wearing a white t-shirt and jeans was reported running southbound in the mall parking lot across from Opelika Road.

Information regarding the incident can be reported by calling 911, the non-emergency number, 334-501-3100, or the tip line at 334-246-1391.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for updates.

